Historic Hayne School building gets new life as high-end office space

From the outside, the historic brick structure located on Toy Street may look about the same as it did when it first opened its doors back in 1920, but one need only step through its tree-bordered entrance to realize the old Hayne School building has undergone a significant makeover.

Inside, visitors are greeted by a stylish open floor plan designed by Craig Gaulden Davis Architects and decorated by Nandina Home & Design. Contemporary art hangs from the walls, soft lamps illuminate exposed brick and modern furniture, and muted rugs lay across the refinished hardwood floors.

Split into four separate suites, plus common area space, the 18,000-square-foot building has undergone an eight-month renovation process that began in December 2019. Spearheaded by a development team that included KDS Properties, Mavin Construction and Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, the structure has maintained its historic facade and large windows while adding a three-story rear balcony addition with a view of the tree canopy behind the building.

The final design also includes an upper-level indoor-outdoor kitchen and break room space featuring Nanawalls that open to the exterior covered terrace, designed to be well-suited for client entertainment and events.

The goal of the renovation, according to Mike Kiriakides, principal and BIC with KDS, was to pay homage to the historic building while incorporating a modern touch.

“It’s very contemporary, but it blends with the historic character, and it creates some really nice outdoor space,” Kiriakides said. “If you’re driving down Toy Street, we encourage you to stop and take a look.”

Located in the Pettigru Historical District, the largest historic district in the city, the building was one of the major projects of J.L. Mann, superintendent of the Greenville County School District from 1916 to 1940. It gets its name from P.T. Hayne, a longtime chairman of the school district’s board of trustees, who started one of Greenville’s first lending libraries in downtown for young men.

The school closed its doors to students in 1970.

After years under the ownership of SC Telco Federal Credit Union, the structure was purchased in 2016 by Babcock Investment Company, which aimed to convert the building into townhomes, a plan that was ultimately shelved.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors purchased the property in the summer of 2019 and now occupy two suites, or roughly 50% of the available space. Nandina Home & Design occupies a third suite.

Kiriakides said they are still looking for a third tenant to occupy the fourth suite, which takes up roughly 3,500 square feet on the lower level of the building.

“We’re just looking for someone who’s a good fit for the space, nothing too specific,” Kiriakides said.