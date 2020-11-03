Merrill Gardens senior living moves forward with plans along South Academy Street

Sitting at the gateway along South Academy Street between North Markley and Wardlaw streets, Merrill Gardens at Greenville is a planned development that will bring 138 senior living apartments to downtown’s West End.

The planned six-story building will feature a little more than 16,000 square feet of common space and 69 at-grade parking spaces.

“The community will house active and independent seniors and seniors requiring assistance with daily needs,” the developers said in a statement.

The development will also feature amenities such as a library, a living room, a full commercial kitchen with a community dining area, a theatre and a community salon.

Slated to open in late 2021, the development is owned by Pillar Properties in partnership with Second 50 Communities, which purchased the property in 2018 for $5.5 million. The building is being designed by Urbal Architecture, with landscape design by Site Design, a Greenville-based landscape architectural company.

The 2.25-acre project has already received approval from Greenville’s Design Review Board, pending last-minute changes to the landscape, including the addition of screened-through vegetation instead of a knee-wall along the parking area.