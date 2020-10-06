New 132-townhome community breaks ground at historic Drayton Mills site in Spartanburg

A new residential townhome community has just broken ground at the historic Drayton Mills site in Spartanburg.

Trailside at Drayton Mills is a 132-townhome community located off Skyline Drive between the new Drayton Mills Elementary School and the shops and restaurants of Drayton Mills Marketplace.

Each luxury townhome in the community will offer three bedrooms, according to Dan Ryan Builders, which is handling construction for the project. Residents will be within walking distance of the Mary Black Campus of Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Day School, Wofford College, Converse College and Spartanburg’s downtown district.

“We place a real premium on walkability in the neighborhood itself,” said Bob Barreto of Falcon Real Estate Development, which is collaborating on the development of the community alongside DM Venture and Pacolet Milliken.

Related: Drayton Mills Marketplace welcomes four new businesses

Barreto said residents will overlook and “literally be able to walk out their doors” and connect to the Daniel Morgan Trail System.

“It encourages homeowners to live and play outdoors with their friends and neighbors,” Barreto said.

For more information about the townhomes, contact Amber Hawthorne at Dan Ryan Builders at 864-729-4168.