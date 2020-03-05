New Barberitos location coming to Stone Avenue

A second Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina location is set to open sometime in August on the first floor of the new NorthPointe development on Stone Avenue.

The restaurant will feature an indoor dining area as well as an outdoor patio, according to NorthPointe leasing specialist Amanda Roshto.

NorthPointe, located at 400 E. Stone Ave. in downtown, is a $60 million five-story mixed-use space developed by Central Realty Holdings. Across two buildings, it will entail residences, retail and a parking garage.

Along with Barberitos, the development will be home to a new 53,000-square-foot Harris Teeter location, a boxing studio and a nail salon, with more occupants on the way.

So far roughly 25 apartments have been completed on the fifth floor of the development, but a total of 286 residency units are expected to be completed by the project’s completion, with 11 different floor plan options.