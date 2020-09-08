New development Renaissance Place offers affordable housing for seniors

A new affordable housing community for seniors aged 55 and older has just broken ground in Greenville.

Renaissance Place Senior Apartments is a 57-unit development at 1250 N. Pleasantburg Drive, about a block away from Bob Jones University.

Developed by South Carolina-based property management and development firm NHE, Renaissance Place offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 749 to 1,077 square feet. The apartments will target senior residents earning between 50% and 60% of area median incomes.

Each unit offers high ceilings, wooden cabinets, laminate countertops and vinyl tile flooring, as well as Energy Star appliances including a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. HVAC systems, lighting and fans come standard, as do washer-dryer hookups and prewiring for cable and internet.

Community amenities include a community room with a kitchenette for resident functions, a fully-equipped computer lab, a laundry center, fitness center, library, walking trails and an outdoor gazebo.

“Affordable housing is a necessity for any community to grow and thrive,” said Sam Erin, South Carolina Regional President of IBERIABANK, which is partnering with NHE on the development.

The project is also supported by the Greenville Housing Fund, Creative Builders and SCG Development Partners.

Bryan Brown, president and CEO of the Greenville Housing Fund, said in a statement that the development “will provide critically needed affordable housing to our senior citizens in a strategic location accessible to transit and other important amenities.”

Leasing details, including income eligibility guidelines, will be available later in 2021, developers said.