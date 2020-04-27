NHE adds Linden Square apartments to portfolio

Greenville-based property management firm NHE recently added the 24-unit Linden Square apartment complex in Gaffney to its portfolio. This community joins dozens of other affordable housing properties managed by NHE throughout the state.

Built through funding by the South Carolina Housing Authority and its small rental development program, as well as a joint project development between NHE Development and Creative Builders of Greenville, Linden Square was designed to provide high-quality affordable housing to tenants with household incomes varying from 30% to 80% of Cherokee County’s area median level.

“NHE is excited to begin handling management and leasing for Linden Square, which we consider to be an excellent addition to Gaffney’s affordable housing landscape,” said NHE CEO Taylor Davis. “We have sought the right opportunities in the market for several years for a project such as this, and are pleased to work with Creative Builders, the general contractor for the community, in this important initiative.”

Located at 160 Stuard St. in Gaffney, the community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 752 square feet to 1,187 square feet. Each unit features 9-foot ceilings, solid wood cabinets, high-quality laminate countertops, luxury vinyl tile flooring and more.