Pulliam Investment Company joins NAI Earle Furman

Commercial real estate brokerage NAI Earle Furman recently expanded its team by partnering with Spartanburg-based real estate investment, development and management firm Pulliam Investment Company.

“Pulliam Investment Co. Inc. has been in business since 1970,” said John Easterling, Pulliam’s president and CEO. “The opportunity to merge with NAI Earle Furman provides us tremendous opportunities to broaden our investment platform and grow our portfolio.”

Under the new partnership, Easterling will focus on expanding the firm’s investment portfolio and growing NAI Earle Furman’s senior housing division.

In addition to his business experience, he is the past chairman of the Spartanburg County Transportation Committee and chairman of the City of Spartanburg Planning Commission. He has served on the Project Design and Architectural Review Committee of the Spartanburg Development Council, chairman of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, now OneSpartanburg Inc., and president of the Country Club of Spartanburg.

Easterling is a graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.