RealOp announces lease to independent bottler Refresco

Greenville-based commercial real estate private equity firm RealOp recently leased its 364,082-square-foot Tampa property to independent bottler Refresco. This property will serve as Refresco’s primary Florida region warehousing and distribution facility.

Ryan Vaught and Robyn Hurrell with Colliers International represented RealOp, and Foundry Commercial represented the tenant in the full-building lease.

“As with all of our projects, we did our due diligence and were very bullish on the physical asset and infill location. Through good in-market relationships we were able to capitalize on the continued strength of the Tampa industrial market,” said Chip Hunt, vice president of leasing for RealOP. “The Colliers team did an amazing job in guiding this process, and it has been a pleasure to work with Foundry and Refresco. We are excited to see Refresco become operational at the building and look forward to the continued relationship moving forward.”

In May 2019, RealOp purchased the building, which features 27-foot clear heights, 237 parking spaces, 50 trailer drops and 29 loading dock doors.

Since its inception, the firm has grown from a single office in Greenville to a company with 35 employees spread over its Greenville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville and Tampa, Hunt said. RealOp currently has more than 50 investments with 340 tenants throughout the Southeast including two additional sites in Tampa.