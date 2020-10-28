The Cliffs announce over $144 million in real estate sales through Q3 2020

The Cliffs announced real estate sales by Cliffs Realty and Walnut Cove Realty totaled $144,349,168 from Jan. 1 through the third quarter of 2020.

The realty groups have completed 190 transactions and saw a 51% volume increase compared to the same period in 2019. The third quarter results alone represent a 161% increase in volume year-over-year. An additional 89 sales are currently pending across The Cliffs communities.

“The seven communities at The Cliffs continue to generate incredible interest among buyers as residential real estate trends shift and prospects increasingly seek private communities that enable them to work from home, feel like they are on vacation despite not being able to travel, and enjoy an array of outdoor activities in the era of social distancing,” said Rob Duckett, president of The Cliffs. “We commend our entire team for adapting to meet significantly increased demand and look forward to more great developments to come as we add new inventory from our successful Cliffs Builders program.”

In the lake region, Cliffs Realty saw a 135% increase in sales with 83 closed transactions totaling $70,045,954 at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, The Cliffs at Keowee Springs and The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards from Jan. 1 through the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019. The lake region properties also experienced a 292% volume increase in the third quarter alone and has an additional 35 pending sales.

In addition, Cliffs Realty oversaw the transactions in the mountain region, which includes The Cliffs at Glassy, The Cliffs at Mountain Park and The Cliffs Valley. This area experienced a 21% transaction increase from Jan. 1 through the third quarter of 2019 and had 56 transactions totaling $27,614,850 during this period. This region also saw a 140% increase in transactions in the third quarter with 36 homes sold and currently has 26 pending sales.

In Asheville, North Carolina, Walnut Cove Realty has closed 51 transactions for a sales volume of $46,688,365 from Jan. 1 through the third quarter. The region, which includes The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, has seen a 30% increase when compared to the same period in 2019. In addition, the Asheville region had a 118% increase in volume in the third quarter and currently has 28 pending sales.

The Cliffs community builder, Cliffs Builders, plans to expand to The Cliffs at Keowee Springs and The Cliffs at Mountain Park to meet demand for housing options in the lake and mountain regions.

For more information, visit cliffsliving.com.