The Cliffs announces over $244 million in 2020 sales, Cliffs Realty expansion to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove

The Cliffs announced Jan. 13 it had $244,099,155 in 2020 sales, which represents 320 transactions and an 81% volume increase from 2019. The luxury communities also currently have 57 additional pending sales for a total of $36,932,725.

“2020 was a year that private golf clubs saw incredible momentum as they offered a secure and fully serviced environment for members,” said Rob Duckett, president of The Cliffs. “At The Cliffs, we saw tremendous success as we continued to invest in our communities while providing a safe haven amid the pandemic.”

The Cliffs 2020 transactions across the Asheville, Lake and Mountain Regions are as follows:

Region Communities Closed Transactions Sales Volume Year-over-year percentage Pending Sales Pending Sales Volume Asheville The Cliffs at Walnut Cove 89 $82,826,765 38% 16 $6,103,325 Lake The Cliffs at Keowee Falls The Cliffs at Keowee Springs The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards 132 $106,708,640 152% 31 $21,459,500 Mountain The Cliffs at Glassy The Cliffs at Mountain Park The Cliffs Valley 99 $54,563,750 67% 10 $9,369,900

In addition to real estate sales, The Cliffs grew by 80 net new members in 2020.

The Cliffs also expanded Cliffs Realty to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove and opened a new sales office at 1908 Brevard Road in Asheville.