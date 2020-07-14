The Cliffs launches Meadowview at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove neighborhood

The Cliffs announced the launch of a new neighborhood, Meadowview at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, on July 13. Located near Asheville in southern Buncombe County, North Carolina, this new development will be the first built by the homebuilding program Cliffs Builders.

Meadowview at The Cliffs at Walnut Cover offers 12 built-for-sale homesites on 0.27 to 0.69 acres with six homesites designed for single-story homes, while the remaining six may have two-story homes built on them. Both floor plan options include three bedrooms and three and a half baths and are customizable for details such as paint colors, appliances, fixtures and flooring.

“Meadowview is an exciting debut for The Cliffs as it introduces our innovative Cliffs Builders concept of providing custom aesthetics with turnkey convenience and allows us to reach a wide range of prospective homebuyers who want to move to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove quickly, without waiting on months of design and construction,” said Chris Calloway, vice president of operations for The Cliffs. “Walnut Cove is the inaugural location to showcase Cliffs Builders, and we look forward to expanding the program to other communities within the portfolio.”

Single-story homes begin at $1.075 million, and two-story homes start at $1.325 million. All homes in this neighborhood will have access to the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, club village with a tavern and restaurant, wellness center and hiking trails.

For more information, visit cliffsliving.com/community/the-cliffs-at-walnut-cove.