The Cliffs releases 17 homesites and designs, boating club at North Point at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls

The Cliffs announced the release of 17 home and homesite packages as well as a community lakefront boating club, The Boat House at North Point at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls.

In addition, partner Resort Custom Homes, which will serve as the only builder in the community, has created several pre-designed home plans for these sites.

“We are very excited about the North Point development, because it is more than just a homesite lot release; it is the creation of a community,” said said Chris Randolph, a partner at South Street Partners, which serves as the master developer of The Cliffs at Keowee Falls. “For many, a house at the lake is a retreat, and our goal has been to create a seamless process for an effortless lifestyle. We are very pleased with the developer’s thoughtful approach on every aspect of the development, from the placement and size of the homesites, to the selection of the builder and collection of home designs, to the amenities offered with The Boat House. We anticipate this will be one of the most sought-after neighborhoods within The Cliffs.”

The 17 homesites are a mix of lakefront and forest lots spanning between 0.9 and 3.5 acres, and can be purchased for $75,000 on up. Resort Custom Homes’ floor plans range from 1,629-3,240 square feet with prices beginning at $760,000.

North Point residents also have access to a beach area, community dock with additional lake access and a year-round community gathering spot called The Boat House. Private storage units for residents to store canoes, kayaks and paddleboards can also be rented.

For more information, visit cliffsliving.com/community/northpoint.