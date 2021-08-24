A variety of eye-opening commercial real estate transactions happened in the Upstate from the start of the second quarter of 2020 to the end of the first quarter, 2021.
Deals involved apartments, condos, office, industrial spaces and parcels of undeveloped land, here are the 10 largest:
|Property
|Buyer/Tenant
|Seller/Landlord
|Type of transaction
|Property Location
|Brokerage
|Quarter
|97.26 acres
|Naturaland Trust
|Anonymous
|Sale
|Gap Creek Road in Marietta
|Spencer Hines-Greenville
|Q2 2020
|93 acres
|Azalea Developers LLC
|Wenwood Investment Co. LP
|Sale
|Mauldin Road and Fairforest Way in Greenville
|Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine
|Q1 2021
|86 acres
|Anderson Ridge Development LLC
|Mr Tucker
|Sale
|Phillips McCall Road in Greer
|Joyner Commercial
|Q1 2021
|75.95 acres
|Mark III Properties Inc
|Three Bees LLC
|Sale
|1939 John Dodd Road in Spartanburg
|Colliers International
|Q4 2020
|66.2 acres
|Ashley and Lynn Bullington
|Charles Gilliam
|Sale
|199 Mayson Cove Drive in Inman
|Spencer Hines Properties
|Q3 2020
|The Village at Mills Gap, a 208-unit garden-style apartment community
|Southwood Realty
|Read Property Group
|Sale
|Boiling Springs Road in Boiling Springs
|Capstone Apartment Partners
|Q4 2020
|680,000 square feet
|Broad River 3827 LLC
|Reagan St. Salvage LLC
|Sale
|129 Monarch Hwy. in Union
|Aline Capital
|Q2 2020
|300,000 square feet of industrial space
|Fabri-Kal
|STAG piedmont 1 LLC and STAG Piedmont 2 LLC
|Lease
|1100 Old Piedmont Hwy. in Piedmont
|Colliers International
|Q3 2020
|189,830-square-foot industrial building
|Anonymous
|Anonymous
|Purchase
|28966 Highway 76 East in Clinton
|Avison Young
|Q4 2020
|174,000 square feet of industrial space
|AFL Telecommunications
|Anonymous
|Sublease
|110 Hidden Lake Circle in Duncan
|Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer/CBRE
|Q1 2021