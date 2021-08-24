The List: 10 largest CRE transactions from Q2 ’20 to Q1 ’21

Commercial real estate sign

A variety of eye-opening commercial real estate transactions happened in the Upstate from the start of the second quarter of 2020 to the end of the first quarter, 2021.

Deals involved apartments, condos, office, industrial spaces and parcels of undeveloped land, here are the 10 largest:

Property Buyer/Tenant Seller/Landlord Type of transaction Property Location Brokerage Quarter
97.26 acres Naturaland Trust Anonymous Sale Gap Creek Road in Marietta Spencer Hines-Greenville Q2 2020
93 acres Azalea Developers LLC Wenwood Investment Co. LP Sale Mauldin Road and Fairforest Way in Greenville Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine Q1 2021
86 acres Anderson Ridge Development LLC Mr Tucker Sale Phillips McCall Road in Greer Joyner Commercial Q1 2021
75.95 acres Mark III Properties Inc Three Bees LLC Sale 1939 John Dodd Road in Spartanburg Colliers International Q4 2020
66.2 acres Ashley and Lynn Bullington Charles Gilliam Sale 199 Mayson Cove Drive in Inman Spencer Hines Properties Q3 2020
The Village at Mills Gap, a 208-unit garden-style apartment community Southwood Realty Read Property Group Sale Boiling Springs Road in Boiling Springs Capstone Apartment Partners Q4 2020
680,000 square feet Broad River 3827 LLC Reagan St. Salvage LLC Sale 129 Monarch Hwy. in Union Aline Capital Q2 2020
300,000 square feet of industrial space Fabri-Kal STAG piedmont 1 LLC and STAG Piedmont 2 LLC Lease 1100 Old Piedmont Hwy. in Piedmont Colliers International Q3 2020
189,830-square-foot industrial building Anonymous Anonymous Purchase 28966 Highway 76 East in Clinton Avison Young Q4 2020
174,000 square feet of industrial space AFL Telecommunications Anonymous Sublease 110 Hidden Lake Circle in Duncan Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer/CBRE Q1 2021

 

 

