AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown to host open interviews Jan. 19 to fill 175 jobs

The exterior of AC Hotel from November 2020. Photo by John Olson

AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown, which is slated to open in spring 2021, will host interviews Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 315 S. Main St. in Greenville to fill 175 jobs.

Once open, the hotel will feature 196 guest rooms and suites, seven dining concepts, meeting and event spaces, and an all-season rooftop event space, Juniper.

The jobs include:

  • HR Manager
  • Accounting (AP/AR)
  • Front office manager
  • Front desk agents
  • Concierge
  • Night audit
  • Housekeepers
  • Laundry attendants
  • Housemen
  • Housekeeping inspectors
  • Overnight house person
  • Security
  • Valet
  • Bellmen
  • Bartenders
  • Food runner
  • Bar back
  • Stewards (dishwashers)
  • Host or hostess
  • Cook I (kitchen supervisor)
  • Cook II
  • Cook III (entry-level)
  • Sous chef
  • Lounge cocktail servers
  • Banquet manager
  • Banquet captain
  • Banquet servers
  • Banquet housemen
  • Banquet bartender
  • Maintenance

In addition, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown is hiring for open positions for Juniper, including:

  • Food and beverage managers
  • Food and beverage supervisors
  • Bartenders
  • Bar back
  • Cocktail servers
  • Cooks
  • Hosts
  • Kitchen utility

Applicants are asked to enter the hotel at Main and Broad Streets and should come prepared to meet the hotel’s leadership team.

