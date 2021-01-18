AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown to host open interviews Jan. 19 to fill 175 jobs

AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown, which is slated to open in spring 2021, will host interviews Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 315 S. Main St. in Greenville to fill 175 jobs.

Once open, the hotel will feature 196 guest rooms and suites, seven dining concepts, meeting and event spaces, and an all-season rooftop event space, Juniper.

The jobs include:

HR Manager

Accounting (AP/AR)

Front office manager

Front desk agents

Concierge

Night audit

Housekeepers

Laundry attendants

Housemen

Housekeeping inspectors

Overnight house person

Security

Valet

Bellmen

Bartenders

Food runner

Bar back

Stewards (dishwashers)

Host or hostess

Cook I (kitchen supervisor)

Cook II

Cook III (entry-level)

Sous chef

Lounge cocktail servers

Banquet manager

Banquet captain

Banquet servers

Banquet housemen

Banquet bartender

Maintenance

In addition, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown is hiring for open positions for Juniper, including:

Food and beverage managers

Food and beverage supervisors

Bartenders

Bar back

Cocktail servers

Cooks

Hosts

Kitchen utility

Applicants are asked to enter the hotel at Main and Broad Streets and should come prepared to meet the hotel’s leadership team.

