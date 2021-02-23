Former BI-LO Mauldin distribution center to be acquired by Food Lion distributor

Pending the close of the acquisition in May, ADUSA Distribution, a subsidiary of Food Lion‘s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, will assume control of C&S Wholesale Services’ Mauldin location, which has served as BI-LO’s distribution center.

Spanning over 100 acres at 208 Bilo Boulevard off of Laurens Road, the campus has supported BI-LO stores since it was purchased by the grocery store’s founder, Frank Outlaw, in 1967.

Once ADUSA Distribution has control of the center, it plans to reopen the facility’s various buildings in a phased approach, said the company in a statement.

In addition, ADUSA Distribution has already hired more than 60 local associates since January and as of the time of this article has additional offers pending.

“Many of these associates had previous employment history at C&S and are now supporting local ADUSA Distribution & Transportation Operations in the region,” the statement said. “We continue to hire rapidly and have current open roles locally and in nearby distribution centers.”

ADUSA Distribution will use the facility to support the grocery chain’s newly acquired 62 stores as well as Food Lion’s network of stores.

The acquisition process for the distribution center began in June 2020.