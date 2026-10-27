Cavender’s Boot City to open in Greenville

Cavender’s Boot City will open a new location in Greenville on Oct. 30 at 1025 Woodruff Road.

The store is located in the Magnolia Park Shopping Center next to Nordstrom Rack and will feature classic Western apparel items such as boots, jeans, workwear and hats. It will also offer services such as personalized boot fitting, hat shaping and boot stretching.

The Greenville store will be the second Cavender’s in South Carolina and the first in the Upstate. For more information, visit: cavenders.com.