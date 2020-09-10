Changes in store for Upstate’s grocery scene

Grocery stores in the area are undergoing a transformation of late amidst ownership changes, although you’d be forgiven for having a hard time keeping track.

It all began in February, when Asheville-based Earth Fare announced it would shut down all its stores, including the one located on Pelham Road in Greenville. In April, the company walked back those claims of mass-closures, saying it would reopen some stores though not the Greenville location.

A few months later in June, Food Lion announced plans to buy dozens of BI-LO and Harveys grocery store locations spread across the Carolinas and Georgia. Among those were multiple BI-LO locations in the Upstate, including three in Greenville.

Then in August, in yet another twist, Earth Fare announced plans to reopen its store on Pelham Road after all.

Come September, three more local BI-LO spots (including the one located directly across the street from Earth Fare) were purchased by Alex Lee, the parent company of KJ’s Market, IGA and Lowes Foods. The BI-LO on Pelham Road will be rebranded as a Lowes Foods location, while the BI-LO on Greenville Highway in Lyman and the one in Greenwood will become KJ’s Market IGA locations.

If that’s enough to make your head spin, here’s a full breakdown of which stores are changing hands or have already done so — at least so far.

Purchased by Food Lion

Greenville: BI-LO locations at 15 Farrs Bridge Road, 6 K Mart Plaza and 101 Verde Blvd.

Anderson: BI-LO at 2901 S. Main St.

Greer: BI-LO locations at 1365 W. Wade Hampton Blvd. and 2460 Hudson Road

Simpsonville: BI-LO locations at 2607 Woodruff Road and 699 Fairview Road

Spartanburg: BI-LO at 2401 Reidville Road

Seneca: BI-LO at 191 BI-LO Plaza

Pelzer: BI-LO at 330 Lebby St.

Honea Path: BI-LO at 500 E. Greer St.

Soon to be Lowes Foods

BI-LO at 3619 Pelham Road, Greenville

Soon to be KJ’s

BI-LO at 12189 Greenville Highway in Lyman and the BI-LO at 3353 Highway 72 221 East in Greenwood

Reopening

Earth Fare at 3620 Pelham Road in Greenville