Dibs Vintage and Secondhand now open in Greenville

Dibs Vintage & Secondhand is now open in Greenville.

The new store is located in the former Lady May Vintage building at 101 Wade Hampton Blvd. and officially celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 17.

The store sells secondhand and vintage clothing pieces of all kind including tops, skirts, pants, dresses and accessories. Along with the brick-and-mortar store in Greenville, Dibs also hosts pop-ups throughout the Carolinas.

The store is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit shopdibsvintage.com.