Drayton Mills Marketplace welcomes four new businesses

Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg recently welcomed the Bareknuckle Barbershop and Divine Servings, a dessert shop. These businesses will be joined by the Tattoo Lounge at Drayton Mills, and art décor and oddities shop Dr. Drayton in September.

A joint venture by former mixed martial arts fighter Ashley Rushing and Landrum native Tyler Maupin, the Bareknuckle Barbershop opened Aug. 1.

“I come from a family that cuts hair, so after many adventures in the industry I knew opening my own barbershop was something I wanted to do,” said Rushing. “I started small, just me and one other woman in a very small suite, but I wasn’t content. Living at Drayton Mills, I noticed the feeling of community here, and there were a lot of things popping up. With the help of my partner, we decided Drayton was where we needed to be.”

The barbershop features a 12-foot bar overlooking the marketplace as well as an oversize lounge for patrons to wait in. The business also offers complimentary beverages with any service.

Joining the Bareknuckle Barbershop is Divine Servings, which opened in mid-August. The bakery specializes in cupcakes, brownies, wedding cakes, specialty cakes, cheesecakes and other sweet treats.

Scheduled to open in mid-September, the Tattoo Lounge at Drayton Mills will be an appointment-only tattoo parlor with a team of three to four artists who will provide custom designs. Customers will have a one-on-one session with their artist to discuss designs before getting the tattoo.

Tattoo Lounge at Drayton Mills is co-owned by Mark Monroe and Josh Glasser and joins two other locations in Connecticut and Florida.

Rounding out the new businesses coming to Drayton Mills Marketplace is Dr. Drayton, which is slated to open in early September. Owned by Spartanburg native Leon Wilkie, the store will provide a space for him to showcase his graphic design and other works, meet with clients and sell items incorporating his artwork.

“I really never thought there would be a place or an opportunity to do what I do back home,” Wilkie said. “I was especially excited to see the growth and potential on my side of town.”

In addition, the space above Dr. Drayton has been transformed into a luxury penthouse to be used for events such as weddings. Slated to open Sept. 1, the penthouse features appliances and other amenities, including a glass-enclosed shower and illuminated mirrors.

Drayton Mills currently has one 1,700-square-foot commercial space available.

For more information, visit draytonmills.com.