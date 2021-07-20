Five Below, Burlington Coat Factory coming to new Cherrydale shopping center

Five Below and Burlington Coat Factory are among the businesses coming to a new shopping center coming on North Pleasantburg Drive and Furman Hall Road across from Cherrydale Point shopping center.

The property is owned by Carolina Holdings Inc. and is being developed by a subsidiary, Cherrydale 245 LLC, according to records filed with Greenville County.

Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill said the property was previously being considered for development by Walmart, but that project never materialized. He added that the location was ripe for development and that the new shopping center will give area residents more options.

“That’s a good location,” Dill said.

A site plan for the development available on Carolina Holdings’ website shows five buildings planned with eight retail spaces ranging in size from 2,500 square feet to 55,000 square feet. An additional 4,300-square-foot building designated for a restaurant is also shown on the property closest to the intersection.

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouses Inc. filed a memorandum of lease with the county June 22. Five Below Inc. filed a miscellaneous deed July 8 which referenced a lease for retail space dated February 5, 2021.

David Winburn with Carolina Holdings told the Journal further details will be released in the coming week.