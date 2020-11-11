Food Lion announces plans to purchase 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets stores in Carolinas and Georgia

North Carolina-based grocery store chain Food Lion announced plans on Nov. 10 to purchase 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets stores across the Carolinas and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.

“We are thrilled to move forward to add these new locations to our more than 630 existing stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Nourishing our neighbors with fresh, quality products at affordable prices is core to everything we do. We look forward to opening these stores early next year and welcoming our neighbors in these towns and cities into their new Food Lion.”

These Upstate BI-LO stores are included in this transaction:

2901 S. Main St., Anderson

1103 N. Main St., Fountain Inn

6 K Mart Plaza, Greenville

15 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville

101 Verdae Blvd., Suite 1200, Greenville

2010 Montague Ave. Extension, Greenwood

1365 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer

2460 Hudson Road, Greer

500 E. Greer St., Honea Path

11153 Asheville Hwy., Inman

330 Lebby St., Pelzer

7709 Hwy. 76, Pendleton

191 Bilo Plaza, Seneca

2607 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville

699 Fairview Road, Simpsonville

2401 Reidville Road, Spartanburg

Food Lion is actively recruiting qualified associates and expects to hire more than 4,650 associates to work in the 62 new stores.

While Food Lion plans to operate all the new stores under the Food Lion banner, they will remain open as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021, pending customary closing requirements.

In addition, Food Lion will be served by ADUSA Distribution LLC, through the acquisition of the Mauldin distribution center, which is expected to be complete in the first half of 2021. This distributor plans to hire more than 800 associates to support Food Lion’s network of stores.