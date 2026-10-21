Food Lion holds grand opening for Pleasantburg Drive store in Greenville

Food Lion held a grand opening Oct. 21 of a new grocery store on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

The 2111 N. Pleasantburg Drive location is the fourth Food Lion in the city of Greenville, and one of 10 new locations opened by the company in 2026. Food Lion operates in 10 states in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions

“My team and I look forward to serving Greenville and becoming a store neighbors can count on in every moment,” said Chris Tague, store manager of the new Food Lion. “I’m proud to be part of Food Lion and the towns and cities we serve, understanding this store will be an important part in nourishing this community.”

Customers arrived as early as 5 a.m. for the grand opening, with the first 100 in line receiving a store gift card. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit foodlion.com.