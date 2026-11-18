Front Porch Housing will soon open a new resale boutique in Greenville.

The local nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting for the Front Porch Market at 489 S. Pleasantburg Drive on Nov. 18. The boutique will officially open to the public on Nov. 28.

The Front Porch Market will provide employment and job-training opportunities for residents in the Front Porch Housing program. Proceeds from the resale boutique will also support the organization’s mission of helping families and individuals build stability and self-sufficiency.

“Shopping here will not only support the individuals who are working, but you’ll be supporting the hundreds of individuals that are living in our supportive housing program,” said Lee Anne Cavin, CEO of Front Porch Housing.

Front Porch Housing was founded in 2022 through a partnership with Grace Church. The nonprofit provides a three-year supportive housing program for families and individuals in crisis. Cavin said they have seen the need for job training for their residents for the past several years.

“We needed a way to train and equip our residents for future employment. Many of them are coming out of crisis situations with a limited resume,” Cavin said. “This gives us an opportunity to train them, equip them, and then be able to send them on.”

The nonprofit has been preparing to open the resale boutique for the past year. Front Porch Housing leased the storefront at 489 S. Pleasantburg Drive in early 2026. Cavin said the location is within walking distance from the nonprofit’s housing community on Cleveland Street.

Donated furniture, clothing, home decor, small appliances, electronics and books will be sold at the Front Porch Market. Customers will also find handmade pottery and artwork from the nonprofit’s residents and local artists.

The Front Porch Market will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations for the resale boutique can be dropped off on Wednesday through Friday.

For more information, visit frontporchhousing.org/themarket.