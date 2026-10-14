Goodwill to open first Clemson location

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina is opening a new store and donation center in Clemson.

The nonprofit’s new 4,000-square-foot location is located 2.2 miles from Clemson University at 1051 Tiger Blvd. Clemson does not currently have a Goodwill. Goodwill will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.

“We’ve had a strategic goal to be in Clemson for a long time, and Tiger Boulevard is the ideal spot for our first store here,” said Pat Michaels, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina.

The store will sell clothing, furniture and appliances. It will also include a donation center.

Operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The donation center will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit goodwillsc.org.