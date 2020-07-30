Harris Teeter to host grand opening at its new NorthPointe store

Harris Teeter will host a grand opening at its new Greenville store located at NorthPointe, 100 Wade Hampton Blvd., on August 12 at 8 a.m.

The 58,961-square-foot grocery store will feature seven checkouts, eight express checkouts, a drive-thru pharmacy, store-made pizza, beer and wine bar, sub shop, fresh sushi, and ExpressLane Online Shopping.

Harris Teeter will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com.

