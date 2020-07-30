Harris Teeter to host grand opening at its new NorthPointe store

Harris Teeter Greenville
The NorthPointe Harris Teeter has scheduled an open house for August 12 at 8 a.m. Photo provided

Harris Teeter will host a grand opening at its new Greenville store located at NorthPointe, 100 Wade Hampton Blvd., on August 12 at 8 a.m.

The 58,961-square-foot grocery store will feature seven checkouts, eight express checkouts, a drive-thru pharmacy, store-made pizza, beer and wine bar, sub shop, fresh sushi, and ExpressLane Online Shopping.

Harris Teeter will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com.

Related: The Scoop with Amy Doyle: What is going on with NorthPointe?

Total
4
Shares
Share 4
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
4
Share
4
0
0
0