Holiday Open House planned on Greenville’s Augusta Street

Augusta Road Business Association will hold its annual Holiday Open House on Nov. 15.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Augusta Street in Greenville and bring together local businesses to welcome visitors with holiday activities and shopping. Activities include pictures with Santa, carriage rides, seasonal treats, raffles, sales and holiday gift ideas.

Businesses participating in the open house include: Augusta Road Aesthetics, Bella Bridesmaids, Greenbrier Cottage, Kate Carlyle, Paisley & Paper, The Nested Fig, Westside Market and more.

The event will also feature an Instagram giveaway in which a prize featuring gift cards from local businesses will be awarded to the giveaway winner after the event. Details of the Instagram giveaway are available at @OnlyOnAugusta on Instagram.

This year’s event will also have some participating businesses serving as collection sites where visitors can donate winter clothing and nonperishable food items, which will be distributed to local organizations serving people in need.

For more information visit onlyonaugusta.com.