Holland Park groundbreaking offers ‘glimpse of the future of Laurens Road’

Developers broke ground on the planned 12-acre Holland Park mixed-use development at 813 Laurens Road Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, ushering in what Greenville Mayor Knox White called “a wonderful glimpse of what the future of Laurens Road is all about.”

The Holland Park development, which has been in the works for more than two years, will bring nationally recognized Lowcountry favorite Home Team BBQ to Greenville, along with Double Stamp Brewery, a new brewery concept. The development will have direct access to the future Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail extension, and Oak Tree Park, a park with 12 existing, 100-year-old oak trees, will offer shade to the those gathered outside the brewery.

The brewery, which will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space, and the barbecue restaurant, which will occupy a 6,500-square-foot space, are both expected to open simultaneously in early summer 2021.

Directly facing Laurens Road, beside the Home Team BBQ spot, developers are planning to build an approximately 18,000-square-foot three story building that will likely feature ground-level retail or restaurants and two upper levels of office space.

But that’s just Phase 1, according to developer J. Darryl Holland, a Greenville-based real estate attorney who is partnering with Creative Builders on the development.

Within about a month, Holland said, they aim to formally announce plans for an old senior living building, which currently sits on two acres of land directly beside the site of Home Team BBQ and Double Stamp Brewery. Holland said three additional buildings may be in the works for that site.

Plans are also underway to bring the first-ever aerial ropes course to Greenville directly behind the brewery in Oak Tree Park. The planned three-story, tree-spanning obstacle course, The Flying Rabbit, has not been confirmed, but the ropes course’s managing partner, Jonathan Simmons, revealed plans for the park earlier this year.

The future of Laurens Road

At the groundbreaking on Wednesday, a gathering of city leaders, developers, representatives from various stakeholders and local media, White predicted Holland Park would be the starting point for a major revitalization of the Laurens Road corridor.

“I would make a confident prediction that with the Swamp Rabbit Trail here, this whole section of Laurens Road will indeed be one of the fastest-changing corridors in the entire city of Greenville,” White said. “And sure enough, the word is getting out.”