IKEA’s Greenville plans hampered by Woodruff Road traffic concerns

IKEA could open its first South Carolina location in Greenville. However, a months-long traffic management dispute between the city of Greenville and Magnolia Park might disrupt those plans.

The Swedish retailer wants to create a small-scale home furnishing store within the Magnolia Park shopping center on Woodruff Road. This traffic issues, outlined in a nearly 700-page city staff report, was brought before the Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals on Oct. 8.

WD Partners, an Ohio-based architecture design firm, submitted a commercial alteration permit application to the city in October 2025 to remodel an existing 58,907-square-foot retail space at 1025 Woodruff Road for IKEA. The proposed store would be smaller than typical IKEA locations, which are around 200,000 to 250,000 square feet.

According to the city, an IKEA store would represent a major change of use to the retail space that was vacated by Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in 2024. The applicant was required to conduct a traffic impact study to determine how the store would affect traffic patterns on Woodruff Road – a busy, highly congested commercial corridor in Greenville.

The completed study recommended widening Magnolia Park’s driveway at the intersection of Green Heron Road and Woodruff Road to create an additional exit lane. City officials determined that the traffic mitigation improvements needed to be completed before the new IKEA store could open. According to the city, the alternative would create a public safety issue.

“The timing is intentional because the impact begins on day one,” said Greenville City Manager Shannon Lavrin. “The city has both the authority and the responsibility to ensure that when a more intense use opens its doors, the infrastructure necessary to safely accommodate that use is already in place.”

Magnolia Park agreed to complete the improvements but raised concerns about the infrastructure project’s anticipated 12- to 15-month timeline and how it would impact IKEA’s tenancy. The property owner offered to post a $1.5 million performance bond to guarantee completion of the traffic mitigation improvements after IKEA opened. An IKEA representative said they anticipate it would only take six months to open the new store.

City staff advised Magnolia Park to submit a site plan permit application, which the Greenville Development Code requires for considering performance bonds for phased developments. A site plan permit is also required for the submitted commercial alteration permit, which was denied in January.

“As a result of this denial by city staff, the IKEA opportunity that Greenville has is quickly disappearing, and if that happens, no one wins,” said Catherine Wrenn, a litigator with Baker Donelson representing Magnolia Park Greenville LLC.

A site plan permit application has not been submitted by Magnolia Park. Instead, the property owner appealed the city’s decision, arguing against the requirement for a site plan permit and the completion of the traffic mitigation improvements before issuing a building occupancy permit to IKEA.

The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously denied the appeal after hearing arguments from both parties’ lawyers and comments from representatives of IKEA and Magnolia Park. The board noted that the appeal was made more than 30 days after the denial of the commercial alteration permit in January, making it untimely.

According to the city, permitting discussions can continue for the IKEA store once Magnolia Park submits the necessary site plans for the traffic mitigation improvements.

“To be clear, the city would be delighted for IKEA to come to Greenville. They are welcome. The city just needs the development to comply with the code,” said Deputy City Attorney Logan Wells.