Kendra Collier’s Candle Therapy Co. shines a light on self-care

Kendra Collier’s candles aren’t like the ones you find at your local big-box store. First off, they’re soy wax candles, not synthetic. Secondly, she spends hours every night lovingly handcrafting her candles, pouring the wax, mixing the fragrance oils and wicking them herself. And they don’t come in simple scents like vanilla or cinnamon.

No, the candles that she makes and sells through her Candle Therapy Co. are more complex. She creates scents like “Sea Salt & Orchid” and “Black Raspberry Bliss” and “Sacred Place.”

“What I try to do is select scents that are nostalgic,” Collier says, “or have something to do with aromatherapy, which is where the name ‘Candle Therapy’ comes from. My main goal is to select scents that either took you back to a happy time in life as a kid, or to help promote a self-care routine.”

As you may have guessed by the name, Collier’s company is about more than just mood lighting; it’s about creating a peaceful state of mind.

“I have a background in psychology, and I previously worked in a mental health center,” she says. “And I saw that there was a common denominator in people really not taking care of their mental health. There’s so much emphasis, especially in the media now, on physical health, making sure that you’re exercising and eating right every day. But you don’t really hear a lot of people telling you that you really need to take that 10 or 15 minutes and calm down and focus on your mind.”

That’s what Collier designs her candles for: moments of meditation or self-care in a time when we need it most. And she knows a little about how hard it is to try to find that time.

“It’s okay if you take a minute,” she says. “I know we’ve all got things to do. I have 5-year-old twins, I was working, trying to start my business, and in my head, there was no time for me. I had to convince myself to take that 10 or 15 minutes, even if it was to light one of my candles or to journal or to listen to music that I really enjoy.”

And let’s face it, if there was ever a time to take a few minutes and enjoy the scent of a “Tangerine Gelato” or “Scentsationally Strawberry” candle, it’s now.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so important, especially now,” Collier says. “I know it’s hard to convince yourself that you deserve a brain break, but we all need it, every day if possible, to sit down and give your brain a break from the stress of it all.”

Speaking of stress, Collier has been through a good bit of it herself, starting a new business while caring for young children. And she says she found some solace not just in lighting her candles but making them.

“One week you can sell hundreds of dollars’ worth of product,” she says, “and sometimes you can sell none. On top of being a wife and mother, there are always these thoughts of, ‘Is this worth it?’ But it’s my passion. I love what I do; it’s like my therapy, being able to take that time for me and do something that I love.”

