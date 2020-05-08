New concert venue planned for downtown Greenville

An old empty warehouse in the West End of downtown Greenville may soon be the city’s newest concert venue.

The old warehouse space sits on the corner of Rhett Street and Wardlaw Street and was the old location of D & B Glass.

The venue is designed to be a two-story concert space with a roof terrace that reuses and expands upon the existing warehouse aesthetic, according to the architect’s application to the city’s Design Review Board. As planned, the venue would be 25,000 square feet and would fit 306 seats with floor space as well, allowing a total of about 2,000 people inside during concerts.

Concerts would go on until 10 p.m. to allow the venue to clear out before 11 p.m., which is when the city restricts noise levels to 55 decibels or lower. The venue will also be soundproofed to limit noise for neighbors.

The building would be 31 feet high, with a bowstring truss roof made of timber and corrugated metal, which will be designed “such that it appears to float overtop the existing warehouse with a large front overhang to shade a roof terrace,” according to the application.

A key aspect of the design is a water tower feature that “is meant to be a beacon that anchors and borders the plaza.”

The building is designed by McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, which has designed numerous buildings in and around Greenville, including Jianna, The Lazy Goat, Markley Station, McBee Station, Main + Stone and the Field House at West Est.

The concert space is not a sure thing yet, however.

While the project received approval from the Design Review Board, it will face the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals on May 14, where it will be determined whether the project can be allowed to continue as designed or if alterations need to be made.