Organic grocer Earth Fare to reopen in Greenville on Sept. 2

Earth Fare will reopen its Pelham Road location in Greenville on Sept. 2. The natural and organic grocer closed its doors in February 2020 after previous management filed for bankruptcy.

The grocery store chain was purchased out of backruptcy in March 2020 by Dennis Hulsing, president and CEO of Hulsing Enterprises. In addition to purchasing Earth Fare, he has invested in commercial real estate for over three decades and currently owns and operates or affiliates with more than 30 businesses.

“You will find many of the same trusted brands and house-made specialties back in our store, and we are adding some new ones,” said Earth Fare chief operations officer David Isinghood. “We will be keeping our food philosophy and product standards at the forefront; we are expanding our craftsmanship and increasing our selection of organic produce and local offerings.”

The Greenville location will be the ninth of 12 Earth Fare stores slated to reopen. The organic grocer’s new leadership team is planning to open the remaining locations over the next few months.