ParkView Greer to bring new apartments, brewery and restaurant to downtown Greer

Downtown Greer will soon be the site of a new $32 million mixed-use development.

ParkView Greer is a planned four-story upscale apartment complex with 226 units that will soon occupy the corners of Main, Jason and Cannon streets. The complex, formerly known as Project Homecoming, will consist of two L-shaped buildings and a central parking lot, with retail space, a standalone brewery and a restaurant planned for the corner of Jason and Cannon streets.

“Construction is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Keith Eades, owner and managing partner of Idea River Development, the developer of ParkView Greer.

Adjacent to the Greer City Park downtown, the total project will take up seven parcels totaling 5.29 acres. The architect is David Langley of Langley & Associates of Greer.

The announcement of the development comes as the City of Greer completed the first phase of its CenterG project, a $25 million investment that includes a streetscape revitalization, Center for the Arts renovation, lighting improvements and a municipal parking deck