Pet Supplies Plus to open in Powdersville

Pet Supplies Plus is opening a store in Powdersville.

The new pet store will be a part of Powdersville Plaza at 3526 S.C. Highway 153. A company spokesperson confirmed it is expected to open in spring 2027. Pet Supplies Plus will offer a selection of pet food, treats and toys along with grooming services.

The store will be 6,600 square feet and is independently owned and operated by Mooresville, North Carolina resident Ken Crowder.

“We’re excited to open here and get to know the people and pets who call Powdersville home. We want to be a store neighbors can count on for the products they need and a team that’s happy to help,” Crowder said.

Pet Supplies Plus is a part of the renovations of the Aston-owned shopping center, which includes a new Publix set to open in 2027.