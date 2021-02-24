Salon Sophia and Yeah, That Boutique announce relocation to downtown Greer

Salon Sophia and Yeah, That Boutique announced Feb. 23 that both businesses, which are currently located on Wade Hampton Boulevard, will relocate to 110 Cannon Street in Greer.

“During this past year, living through a pandemic, we have observed a shift in our industry and the world around us,” said Salon Sophia and Yeah, That Boutique co-owner Sheila Vickery. “So many clients would say to us, ‘Thank you for being here,’ ‘Thank you for creating a peaceful place, a place to come in and just relax.’ We quickly realized we wanted to take that to the next level. We wanted to create a destination and recreate something from years gone by from a time when people went to town to shop, visit the salon and grab lunch and a coffee. What better place to do that than downtown Greer?”

Sheila and Chad Vickery opened Salon Sophia 15 years ago, and in 2015 the couple opened Yeah, That Boutique within the salon. In 2020, their daughter, Sophia Kennedy, became a business partner and expanded Yeah, That Boutique’s online business.

Salon Sophia and Yeah, That Boutique are expected to open in the first quarter of 2021 and will be joined by Harvest Kitchen in April and Pure Wellness Spa on Cannon Street.

For more information, call Salon Sophia at 864-421-7211 or email [email protected].