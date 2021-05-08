Southern Sisters Boutique owners to launch Fizz Boutique and Champagne Bar

Danielle and Mary Prestifilippo, owners of Southern Sisters Boutique, announced on April 29 the creation of Fizz Boutique and Champagne Bar at 111 E. Poinsett St. in Greer.

The business will combine a boutique targeted at female shoppers with a champagne bar, offer virtual events and experiences and serve as an in-person event space.

“Fizz Boutique is a new concept that will combine two of our favorite passions, shopping and champagne,” said Mary Prestifilippo. “Fizz Boutique will not just be a place for women to shop but a place where women can gather in a fun environment to enjoy unique and memorable experiences. The idea for Fizz Boutique and Champagne Bar is to be a place where you can pop in to do a little shopping or meet up with friends for a glass of champagne. And if you’re a tired mom or just came from a long day of work you can come to relax and do a little of both.”

The Prestifilippos opened Southern Sisters Boutique in downtown Greer in 2014 and expanded to a second location in Fountain Inn in 2017.

Fizz Boutique and Champagne Bar is expected to open in late May.