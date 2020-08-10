The Cluk Truk: Spinx launches new food truck

Greenville-based fuel and convenience retail company, The Spinx Company, announced the launch of its new food truck, The Cluk Truk, on Aug. 10.
The food truck will feature the same chicken sold in Spinx convenience stores across the Upstate.
“We are so excited to offer a new and enjoyable way to serve the Upstate community,” said The Spinx Company founder and chairman, Stewart Spinks. “This has been a longtime dream in the making, and we believe that it will provide a unique way to introduce our legendary fried chicken to even more people across the state.”
The menu items include:
- Original or spicy chicken tenders
- Buffalo chicken snack wrap
- Chicken tender slider
- Chicken tender sandwich
- Cole slaw
- French fries
- Canned sodas and Spinx water
The Cluk Truk will be available for booking beginning fall 2020. It will also be making appearances at various Spinx locations across the Upstate.
To locate the food truck, follow @Spinxcluktruk on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit myspinx.com/cluktruk.
THIS IS BIG, Y’ALL! Your favorite southern fried chicken is hitting the road – and it’s going to be legendary. Our community comes first, and we want to share that tender love by bringing our homegrown menu to you. The Cluk Truk is coming Fall 2020 to the Upstate, and it’s sure to be a good time. Follow the Truk @SpinxClukTruk for all things food truck! #SpinxOnWheels