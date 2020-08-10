The Cluk Truk: Spinx launches new food truck

Greenville-based fuel and convenience retail company, The Spinx Company, announced the launch of its new food truck, The Cluk Truk, on Aug. 10.

The food truck will feature the same chicken sold in Spinx convenience stores across the Upstate.

“We are so excited to offer a new and enjoyable way to serve the Upstate community,” said The Spinx Company founder and chairman, Stewart Spinks. “This has been a longtime dream in the making, and we believe that it will provide a unique way to introduce our legendary fried chicken to even more people across the state.”

The menu items include:

Original or spicy chicken tenders

Buffalo chicken snack wrap

Chicken tender slider

Chicken tender sandwich

Cole slaw

French fries

Canned sodas and Spinx water

The Cluk Truk will be available for booking beginning fall 2020. It will also be making appearances at various Spinx locations across the Upstate.

To locate the food truck, follow @Spinxcluktruk on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit myspinx.com/cluktruk.