stayAPT Suites opens first South Carolina location in Greer

Rendering provided

Hotel brand stayAPT Suites opened its first South Carolina location at 1455 Hwy. 101 South in Greer on March 22.

The two-story, 50-room hotel features an open-concept living room, full kitchen and separate bedroom layout in each suite.

stayAPT kitchen and living room, rendering provided

“For too long, long-term lodging guests have gone to bed right next to a kitchenette when staying in a hotel,” said Gary A. DeLapp, stayAPT Suites president and CEO. “With a dedicated living room, a full kitchen with full sized appliances, and a separate bedroom, we are proud to introduce suites that feel more residential than a standard hotel room. stayAPT Suites’ brand-new concept will give guests in Greer — and soon, throughout the country — an unmatched experience that makes life much more comfortable while traveling.”

Other suite amenities include a sleeper sofa, lounge chair, wall-mounted smart 55-inch television, full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Guests will also find separate central heating and air system in their suite.

stayAPT King Bed Suite, rendering provided

The hotel also offers a king or two queen-sized beds in each suite as well as a walk-in closet, desk and a second large, wall-mounted smart television.

Guests may also use the hotel’s optional mobile app to have contactless check-in and digital-key room access.

The hotel chain plans to open a second South Carolina location this summer near Haywood Mall in Greenville.

For more information, visit stayAPT.com.

