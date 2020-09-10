The McClaren pays homage to site’s historical significance

A proposed mixed-use development in downtown Greenville aims to preserve a culturally significant African American medical clinic.

The McClaren, located at the corner of Rhett and Wardlaw streets, is a proposed 9-story complex with 224 luxury apartments, 20% of which will be dedicated to workforce and affordable housing.

The development gets its name from The McClaren Medical Shelter, a one-story brick building which has occupied the space for decades.

The McClaren Medical Shelter was built in 1949 by Dr. E.E. McClaren, a prominent Black physician in Greenville who used the space as a clinic that served primarily Black residents during the Jim Crow era. Rather than raze the structure, the clinic will be moved to a prominent position 70 feet away at the corner of Wardlaw and Academy Streets, as a way of paying homage to its historical significance.

“The McClaren will transform an under-utilized site into a top-notch multi-use development while preserving and highlighting a significant piece of Greenville’s African American history,” said Rick Schroder, director of business development for SeamonWhiteside Greenville, which is developing the plan for the preservation of the medical clinic building and fountain designs.

The development will also include 430 valet parking spots, roof terraces and a pool. The mixed-use portion of the development will feature 14,000 square feet of retail space.

New York-based Lighthouse Living owns the property, with Greenville-based Johnston Design Group serving as principal architect.