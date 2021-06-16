The Spinx Company launches ‘self-checkout’ pilot program

The Spinx Company announced June 15 a self-checkout pilot program at store #112 on Pendleton Street in Greenville with four more stores expected to join by the end of fall.

“By providing the self-checkout option to our customers, they will be able to stop at our store, shop for what they need and quickly and easily get back on their way,” said Spinx president Stan Storti. “We’ve heard from some peers in the industry that customers can get upset and interpret the implementation of this technology as reducing jobs, but in our case, nothing could be further from the truth. We’re moving our teammates’ efforts from checking out customers to keeping our stores, ‘Spinx Clean.’ Spinx Clean is a program we initiated late last year, and it’s designed to keep our stores not just looking clean but being sterilized.”

The Greenville-based fuel and convenience retail company plans to have self-checkout stations at all locations by the third quarter of 2022.