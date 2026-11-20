The Spinx Company celebrated the grand opening of its 100th convenience retail store on Nov. 19.

The new 5,300-square-foot store is located at 1 S. Hamilton St. in Williamston. Customers can stop by to refuel, use the on-site car wash, or pick up food and beverages.

Founded in 1972, The Spinx Company operates gas stations, convenience stores and car washes across South Carolina and North Carolina. Steve Spinks, CEO of The Spinx Company, said opening the 100th store is an exciting milestone for the company.

“We’ve grown over the years since our founding in 1972, but our commitment to the communities we serve has remained at the heart of everything we do,” Spinks said. “This wouldn’t be possible without our teammates, our customers and our communities. We’re proud to celebrate this moment in Williamston and look forward to what’s ahead.”

The Greenville-based company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its 100th store on Thursday. At the event, The Spinx Company donated $5,000 to Envision Williamston, a local nonprofit promoting economic development and community engagement in Williamston.

For more information on The Spinx Company, visit myspinx.com.