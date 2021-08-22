The UPS Store expands program to encourage minority ownership

After practicing medicine for more than a decade, Dr. Rami Michael decided it was time for a change.

The immigrant of Egyptian descent, who moved to the United States in 2008 after spending most of his life in various parts of the Middle East, chose to leave the high-stress medical profession and become an independent business owner.

During his search for the most-promising opportunity, Michael came to the conclusion that the kinds of services offered by The UPS Store best met his needs and would also thrive both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I studied the market and found that the UPS brand is kind of pandemic-immune. While many businesses were struggling, shipping was going up,” said Michael, who opened his own The UPS Store in Greenville this past May. “I applied for the franchise and was approved – and here we are now; I own a UPS store. It makes me very happy.”

Another incentive for Michael was The UPS Store’s innovative Minority Incentive Program, which reduced his cost of acquiring a franchise. With the goal of helping members of underserved groups become entrepreneurs, The UPS Store is further broadening its Minority Incentive Program to include the LGBTQ+ community.

“The program to assist minorities was very good news and helped me commit,” Michael said. “Anytime you start a business, you’re taking a risk.”

The UPS Store’s expanded initiative, which will begin in August, has been renamed the Diversity Ownership Program and will further support the company’s commitment to contribute to growth in minority-owned businesses. The program provides eligible first-time owners a 50% discount off the approximate $30,000 franchise fee. The UPS Store is the world’s largest franchiser of retail shipping, postal, printing and business services.

“Any time we can inspire or help someone accomplish their dream of becoming a small business owner, that’s what keeps us going,” said Steve Chambers, vice president of retail and business development. “The UPS Store is committed to supporting and strengthening diversity, and the LGBTQ+ community felt like a next natural fit for this path toward business ownership.”

Michael, who goes by the name Mike, became a US citizen in 2013. He graduated from medical school in 2004 and practiced medicine until 2018. He then worked at a pair of The UPS Stores in the Upstate – mostly during the pandemic – before acquiring his own store across from Legacy Park. His store is the first in the Upstate to incorporate The UPS Store’s new Blue Horizon design, a contemporary look intended to be fast, efficient and customer friendly. Bright colors, open spaces and enhanced digital elements highlight services that go beyond just packing and shipping.

“I can’t tell you how much customers appreciate the new Blue Horizon design and layout. This encourages them to switch from being one-time customers to loyal customers. This makes me happy,” said Michael, who lives in Greenville with his wife and two children. “I enjoyed practicing medicine, but it was very stressful. Operating this store is a full-time job, but the hours are fixed and to me it’s like heaven.”

All of The UPS Store’s 5,000-plus franchises are individually owned and operated. In addition to traditional retail storefronts, the company offers non-traditional opportunities such as being located inside a hotel, convention center, university campus or even a grocery store. Now more than ever, more entrepreneurs of color and in the LGBTQ+ community can join a network fueled by the consumer shift to e-commerce.

“Expanding this program to be even more inclusive is something our retail leadership team felt strongly about,” Chambers said. “The UPS Store has a long history of diverse business ownership among its franchisees, and since launching this initiative last year, we’ve seen a strong response.”