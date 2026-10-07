Two Greenville hotels named among top 25 hotels in the South

Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards named two Greenville hotels among the top 25 hotels in the South for 2026.

Hotel Hartness ranked No. 19 and the Grand Bohemian Greenville ranked No. 23 on the list announced Oct. 6.

Hotel Hartness opened in early 2023 at 120 Halston Ave. within the 500-acre Hartness community east of Greenville. The luxury boutique hotel features 73 guest rooms, an executive conference center, a spa and an on-site restaurant and bar.

“Hotel Hartness was created to reflect the warmth, beauty and hospitality that make this community so special, and we are grateful to everyone who has visited, supported and championed the hotel,” said Sean Hartness, CEO of Hartness Development.

The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville sits at 44 E. Camperdown Way overlooking Falls Park in downtown Greenville. The Kessler Collection created the 178-room hotel, which is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection. The luxury hotel features an on-site restaurant and bar, a spa, meeting space and a fitness center.

For the complete list of rankings, visit cntraveler.com/gallery/south-top-hotels.