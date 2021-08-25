Downtown Greer: Urban Petals is moving; Olive’s Branch Auction Gallery to open

Greer Development Corporation announced Aug. 24 a downtown business will relocate and a new auction gallery will open in two buildings on Victoria Street in downtown Greer this fall.

Urban Petals is moving from 101 Victoria St. into an expanded location at 105 Victoria St. once the property’s ongoing renovation is completed.

The business moved to downtown Greer in 2017 and subsequently opened Urban Petals Lifestyle Boutique in 2018. The shop will use the expanded space to increase its capacity to house curated home decor items, gifts, plants and fresh flowers. In addition, Urban Petals plans to create a design studio in the new building and hold classes such as seasonal flower arrangements, bouquet-making and Christmas wreath decorating.

“We quickly outgrew our location on Trade Street and are thrilled to move into 105 Victoria Street as soon as construction is completed,” said Urban Petals owner Anna Stouffer. “Urban Petals is proud to be a part of this amazing community.”

Joining Urban Petals on Victoria Street will be Olive’s Branch Auction Gallery. Once it opens at 103 Victoria St., the auction house will work to enable the transfer of sales of valued antiques, art and collectibles.

Both properties were purchased by Mutt’s BBQ owner and Greer investor Randy Jones as part of a $1.3 million investment.