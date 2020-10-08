Warehouse at Vaughn’s envisions ‘amazing fall evenings in the near future’

The venue planned for Trade Street in Simpsonville will be opening “in the near future,” according to its developers.

Occupying the former spot of the Vaughn’s Country Store downtown, Warehouse at Vaughn’s is a 9,000-square-foot space sitting on 1 1/2 acres.

So far, the venue will feature The Tap House brewery, Bourbon Street Burgers, Trades Market gelato and ice cream shop, Southern Freight gourmet hot dogs and grilled cheeses, The Peanut Co., Tacos & Bla Bla Bla, Humble Pie Pizza Co., Anchor Raw Bar and Servus Biergarten.

The venue will also feature a live music stage and outdoor dining area, which are still under construction.

“We’re envisioning some amazing fall evenings here in the near future,” the venue wrote on its Instagram page last week.

Thomas Wirthlin, the general contractor and visionary for the space, said he came up with the idea for the market after living in Simpsonville for more than 15 years and believing it to be an underserved area.

“I saw that there was a need for green space, variety of foods and merchandise combined in one dedicated family-friendly area,” Wirthlin told Community Journals earlier this year.

The venue is now accepting job applications for kitchen managers, shift leaders, cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, cashiers, dishwashers and maintenance, with part-time and full-time options available.