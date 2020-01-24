ScanSource named to World’s Most Admired Companies list

ScanSource, a Greenville-based global technology products and solutions provider, was recently named to Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2020 for the fourth consecutive time.

“ScanSource is incredibly honored to have once again been named to Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, which recognizes some of the most respected companies around the globe,” said Mike Baur, chairman and CEO, ScanSource Inc. “It is our goal to help our valued partners provide the best technology solutions to their customers. To receive this honor four years in a row is a testament to our commitment to doing just that, and it reflects the dedication ScanSource and our employees bring to our partners each and every day.”

The corporation was selected after thousands of senior executives, directors and financial analysts from more than 600 global companies completed an annual survey to identify the organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across other industries.

