ShipChain launches new final mile delivery platform

ShipChain, a blockchain-based logistics solutions provider located in Greenville, launched a new Final Mile delivery platform today. It will help improve visibility for customers, shorten waiting time and delivery windows, reduce damage claims and provide a seamless delivery experience.

The new Delivery Experience Manager will allow buyers, carriers and shippers to track transports in real-time and verify delivery time, location and quality of goods with every single shipment. The technology can be integrated into existing hardware or utilized via the ShipChain mobile app.

“The final mile is the most important – and costly – aspect of shipping because it combines transportation, logistics and human obstacles, unlike any other moment,” said John Monarch, CEO of ShipChain. “The Delivery Experience Manager streamlines this challenge – providing an easy-to-use platform for small to midsize delivery companies that are looking to add real value to their customers.”

Final Mile delivery has historically caused consternation for the entire shipping ecosystem – from customers and businesses to warehouses and delivery teams. Consumers suffer vague delivery windows and limited visibility with products they buy that need to be delivered to their homes.

Of shoppers, 84% say they will not return to a brand that missed their delivery window. At the same time, businesses must expend as much as 8-12% of annual net sales, eating into margins, according to getconvey.com.

The Delivery Experience Manager solves these issues by providing a verified and immutable digital report of the delivery process that increases transparency and ensures all claims can be easily checked for accuracy. This includes photographic evidence of transfer, allowing customers and carriers to confirm safe delivery of goods and mitigate any damage.

The Delivery Experience Manager also allows the buyer to change their address, schedule deliveries and change other shipping criteria in addition to just viewing shipment information.

ShipChain is currently inviting small to midsize Final Delivery companies to beta test The Delivery Experience Manager. All participants will receive dedicated technical support, access to the ShipChain platform’s newest features and lifetime discounts on any ShipChain products.

Interested companies can access the application here: https://blog.shipchain.io/beta

