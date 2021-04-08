Aline Capital steers successful sale of $8.1M, 152-unit multifamily complex in Columbia

Aline Capital, a Greenville-based commercial real estate and capital markets advisory firm, announced March 30 its multifamily advisory group completed the sale of Shannon Crossing Apartments, a 152-unit multifamily complex in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina.

Britt Gillespie and Jonathan Kessler of Aline Capital represented the seller, Pennsylvania-based direct investment firm DBC Real Estate Management LLC, in selling Shandon Crossing Apartments to a Phoenix, Arizona-based private investment group.

The buyer was represented by Aline Capital’s capital markets team. Scott Williams and JD Lehman of the firm also procured financing for the acquisition on behalf of the buyer.

The complex sold for $8,150,000 in an off-market transaction.