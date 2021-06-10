Almost 50 affordable housing units are coming to Mauldin

The city of Mauldin on June 4 announced a plan to bring almost 50 affordable housing units to the heart of the city on Butler Road.

“Mauldin Center Apartments” will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, energy efficient appliances and high-speed internet all within walking distance of several grocery stores, healthcare providers and other services, according to the city release.

The apartments will serve families earning below 60% of the area median income. 10% of the units will be reserved for residents with disabilities, according to the release.

“As the city continues to grow, it is important that diverse housing options are available for individuals and families looking to call our great city home,” Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt said.

Construction is funded by Wells Fargo Bank and Wells Fargo Affordable Housing Community Development Corporation and is the result of a partnership between the city, Mercy Housing Southeast and is championed by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System with financial support coming from SC Housing and Greenville County Redevelopment Authority.

“We are proud to deliver affordable multifamily rental homes in this amenity-rich area. The need for affordable housing is great. We look forward to supporting healthier communities in the Greenville area,” said James Alexander, President of Mercy Housing Southeast.

This video includes renderings of the proposed complex. Planners hope the project will be complete in a year.