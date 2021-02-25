BMarko Structures aims to use ‘modular units’ to address housing affordability in the Upstate

A Georgia-based venture aimed at providing inexpensive “modular units” to address affordable housing will soon be setting up shop on Laurens Road in Greenville.

BMarko Structures will be building a modular manufacturing facility from scratch in a warehouse at 3309 Laurens Road.

The facility will utilize prefabricated “submodules” made in Dacula, Georgia, which come in the form of kitchens, hallways, powder rooms, bathrooms, closets and walls. Once shipped into Greenville and put together at the Laurens Road facility, the modules will be sent off to their final destination, a 190-apartment site at 569 Wofford St. in Spartanburg.

“The modular process saves time and money, ensures high-quality standards, and prevents congested areas from becoming disruptive construction zones for months on end,” said Tommy Rakes, president of BMarko Structures Wood Modular Division.

The Greenville facility will produce 325 modules total, which will be put together to create 190 apartments in one- , two-, three- and four-bedroom options, averaging 1,000 square feet.