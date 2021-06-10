Charlotte-based Insite Properties buys Main @ Broad

A Charlotte-based commercial real estate company has purchased Main @ Broad, a six-story mixed-use development at the corner of Main and Broad Streets.

Insite Properties purchased the 65,000-square-foot building on May 20, which houses notable tenants including Duke Energy, KPMG and Fidelity.

At the time of sale, 95% of the tenant space was leased.

Sitting right beside City Hall and across the street from Camperdown in the heart of Greenville’s downtown central business district, the Class-A office building was developed by Windsor Aughtry for $45 million in 2010.

Insite Properties will provide property management services.

In addition to its Charlotte headquarters, the full-service commercial real estate firm has offices in Charleston, S.C.; Charlottesville, Va.; and Nashville, Tenn. It specializes in development, acquisition, ownership, management, leasing and sales of professional and medical office properties in the Southeast.